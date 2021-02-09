Social Networking Sites Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025  

Summary – A new market study, “Global Smart Band Market – 2018 – 2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Smart Band is a mobile device worn on the wrist, often with a display and that can control a smartphone; it can be used for fitness.

The Americas accounted for 60% of the market share and is expected to retain its market leadership until the end of the forecast period. Its dominance was due to the presence of tech-savvy consumers with greater awareness of technologically advanced products such as smart bands. Fitbit, Garmin, and Jawbone; which are among the top five leading vendors in the market are also based out of the US.

The global Smart Band market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart Band volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Band market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Smart Band in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Smart Band manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fitbit

Garmin

Jawbone

Samsung Electronics

Xiaomi

Lenovo

Nike

LG

Huawei

Razer

Sony

Lifesense

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

With Screen

Without Screen

Segment by Application

Specialist Retailers

Factory Outlets

Online Stores

Other

