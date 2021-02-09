Social Networking Sites Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025  

Summary – A new market study, “Global Social Networking Sites Market – 2018 – 2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
The global Social Networking Sites market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.The full name is Social Network Site. Social Networking refers to the network of relationships between individuals. This kind of website based on the idea of social network relationship system is a social network website.
This report focuses on the global Social Networking Sites status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Social Networking Sites development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Tencent
Sina
InterActiveCorp
Tumblr
Yahoo
Doraview Limited
Mail.ru
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Entertainment Type
Commercial Type
Market segment by Application, split into
Person
SEMs
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Social Networking Sites status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Social Networking Sites development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Social Networking Sites are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.