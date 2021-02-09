Global Liquefied Petroleum GasMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

According to HJ Research’s study, the global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market is estimated to be valued at XX Million US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach XX Million US$ by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The report on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market provides qualitative as well as quantitative analysis in terms of market dynamics, competition scenarios, opportunity analysis, market growth, industrial chain, etc. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

Key players in global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market include:

Saudi Aramco(SA)

ADNOC(AE)

BP(UK)

KNPC(KW)

Gazprom(RU)

Shell(NL)

Exxon Mobil(US)

Phillips66(US)

Valero Energy(US)

NIOPDC(IR)

ConocoPhillips Company(US)

Total(FR)

Equinor(NO)

Sinopec(CN)

CNPC(CN)

Chevron(US)

Qatar Petroleum(QA)

Oman Oil Company(OM)

Antargaz(FR)

Petrobras(BR)

Pemex(MX)

Primagaz(FR)

SHV Energy(NL)

CNOOC(CN)

Market segmentation, by product types:

Petroleum Cracking Metod

Gas Purification Method

Market segmentation, by applications:

Residential

Transport

Industry& Agriculture

Chemicals& Refinery

Other

Market segmentation, by regions:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru)

