Global Yoga Mat Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

According to HJ Research’s study, the global Yoga Mat market is estimated to be valued at XX Million US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach XX Million US$ by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The report on Yoga Mat market provides qualitative as well as quantitative analysis in terms of market dynamics, competition scenarios, opportunity analysis, market growth, industrial chain, etc. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Yoga Mat.

Key players in global Yoga Mat market include:

Lululemon

Manduka PROlite

Jade Yoga

Hugger Mugger Para Rubber

PrAna Revolutionary

Gaiam, Easyoga

HATHAYOGA

Kharma Khare

Hosa Group

Yogabum

Aerolite

Aurorae

Barefoot Yoga

Keep well

Khataland

Microcell Composite

Yogarugs

Copeactive

Yogasana, A. Kolckmann

JiangXi Lveten Plastic

Liforme

Starlight Yoga

Bean Products

Market segmentation, by product types:

PVC yoga mats

Rubber yoga mats

TPE yoga mats

Other yoga mats

Market segmentation, by applications:

Household

Yoga club

Others

Market segmentation, by regions:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru)

