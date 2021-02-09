Global Yoga Mat Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

According to HJ Research’s study, the global Yoga Mat market is estimated to be valued at XX Million US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach XX Million US$ by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The report on Yoga Mat market provides qualitative as well as quantitative analysis in terms of market dynamics, competition scenarios, opportunity analysis, market growth, industrial chain, etc. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Yoga Mat.
Key players in global Yoga Mat market include:
Lululemon
Manduka PROlite
Jade Yoga
Hugger Mugger Para Rubber
PrAna Revolutionary
Gaiam, Easyoga
HATHAYOGA
Kharma Khare
Hosa Group
Yogabum
Aerolite
Aurorae
Barefoot Yoga
Keep well
Khataland
Microcell Composite
Yogarugs
Copeactive
Yogasana, A. Kolckmann
JiangXi Lveten Plastic
Liforme
Starlight Yoga
Bean Products
Market segmentation, by product types:
PVC yoga mats
Rubber yoga mats
TPE yoga mats
Other yoga mats
Market segmentation, by applications:
Household
Yoga club
Others
Market segmentation, by regions:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam)
Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru)
