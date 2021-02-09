Agrochemicals Market, Growth of Forecast to 2024

Asia Pacific is leading in global agrochemical market. Rising population coupled with increasing disposable income drives the demand for agriculture products in these regions. China and India is dominant countries owing to easy trade liberalization, adoption of modern technique in food industry and potential growth of untapped market. North America is closely followed by Europe region. U.S. is leading country due to high agriculture output with favourable conditions.

