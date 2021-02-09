Global SEED COATING Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

- Market Overview:
- The prime method to enhance seed
- performance is the addition of synthetic chemicals to protect the seeds from
- Seed coating materials are gaining attraction among the seed
- manufacturers to produce high-quality seeds. Additionally, increasing demand
- for agricultural products in the growing population, to meet up the heavy demands
- is considered to be a key reason for the market growth. The associated benefit
- such as insecticide resistance and disease resistance has allowed high adoption
- among farmers towards the use of coated seeds.
- Market Forecast:
- Crops produced from coated seeds are
- largely beneficial for primary producers owing to important agronomic
- characteristics such as controlled germination, herbicide tolerance, pest &
- disease resistance, and insect resistance. Coated seeds using polymers and
- other coating materials have shown a huge acceptance among the farmers owing to
- growing awareness and benefits associated with the use of coated seeds. Seed
- coating materials are gaining popularity in the seed industry owing to various
- associated benefits, which is likely to surge the global seed coating materials
- Certified seed coating materials are
- more reliable and contribute towards more profits. The main notion of seed
- coating materials is to decrease the cost & quantity of inputs required to
- grow the crop and modify basic agronomic properties. However, heavy expenses
- incurred on seed coating process, and stringent government guidelines on the
- use of seed coating materials are considered to be a major challenge to this
- Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the
- estimated CAGR of 8.0% of seed coating materials market during the forecast
- period 2017-2023.
- Downstream analysis
- The seed coating materials market is
- segmented into type and crop type.
- On the basis of type, it is
- segmented into polymers, colorants, binders, and others. Among all, the
- polymers segment is dominating. The significant reason for this growth is its
- wide range of use owing to their functional qualities and nutritive value.
- On the basis of crop type, it is
- segmented into fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, pulses &
- oilseeds, and others. Among all, the cereals & grains segment is dominating
- the market.
