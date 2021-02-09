Global Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

The global automotive seat belt pretensioner market is a very dynamic and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The global market has experienced that the car users have now become more concerned about vehicle safety as the number of car crash and collision incidents have increased. As a result, the demand for automotive seat belt embedded vehicles have increased, which is turn has increased the demand for seat belt pretensioners among users.

The global automotive seat belt pretensioner market has largely been influenced by the growth in the sales of passenger cars and trucks, and government initiatives on vehicle and passenger safety. Owing to this technology, there has been a rise in the adoption of automotive seat belt pretensioners among the population. Additionally, the increasing safety concerns, government initiatives and rising number of accidents have augmented the market for automotive seat belt pretensioner. On the other hand, the higher cost of automotive seat belt vehicles, and low spending capacity in underdeveloped economies, are considered to be the restraints. The major trend for this market is growing sales of luxury vehicles.

Market Research Analysis

Region wise, the global automotive seat belt pretensioner market has been segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific has accounted for the largest market share, in 2016, followed by North America and Europe. In Asia Pacific, countries such as China, South Korea, Japan and India are the major manufacturers of automotive seat belt pretensioner. In Europe and North America, policies regarding road safety has become the major growth driver. Europe, has been witnessing a rise in the sales of luxury vehicles, which has augmented the demand for automotive seat belt pretensioner. Also, Germany, UK and France being the leading countries in Europe, has fuelled the growth of the market. Asia Pacific has been the fastest growing region in the global market.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global automotive seat belt pretensioner market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a six-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive seat belt pretensioner market by pretensioner type, vehicle type, end market and by regions.

By Pretensioner Type

Retractor

Buckle

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

By End Market

OEMs

Aftermarket

By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Key Players

The prominent players in the automotive seat belt pretensioner market include Autoliv Inc (Sweden), Delphi Automotive (UK), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany), ITW Automotive Products Gmbh (Germany), Daimler-AG (Germany), Hyundai Motor (South Korea), Special Devices Inc (US), Far Europe Holding Limited (China), Tokai Rika Co. Ltd (Japan), and Iron Force Industrial Co (Taiwan).

