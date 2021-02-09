Global CAROTENOIDS Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Overview:

The carotenoids market is having a great run in tandem with the rise in supplement consumption. Changing economy triggering a demographic shift in the consumer behavior has helped carotenoids market gain a strong foothold. Urbanization and industrialization have impacted well and set life on a faster track which is boosting the demand for healthy and natural food. Its prolific use doesn’t just stop in the food& beverage segment; it has also percolated top other industries such as animal feed, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Mostly found in plants and organisms, these products are antioxidants and protectthe body from cellular damage, chronic diseases, and aging. The global carotenoids market is expecting a significant rise in CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2027), explains Market Research Future (MRFR) in a detailed study. The report includes an extensivestudy of the segments and factors that can better the market prospect, along with market inputs for a holistic understanding of the sector.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1260

Among the major drivers, rising cases of cancer and eye-related diseases can trigger the carotenoids market growth. Carotenoids are believed to have anti-carcinogenic properties. Lycopene and canthaxanthin have positive impacts on prostate, lung cancer, and colon cancer. Whereas, lutein, astaxanthin, and zeaxanthin can assist with better eyecare. At the same time, these carotenoids work well as to reduce diabetes threat which can provide the carotenoids market significant thrust.

Also Read: https://www.hashtap.com/write/ndMx7Q5qZBMW?share=c9Q2bLdEc8H75yN0wAcfzgYHUKCpy13S

Despite such advantages, these organic pigments can expect some irritants in the form of strict regulations and approval norms. In addition, unregulated high utilization can adversely impact the body which can put a leash on the expected carotenoids market growth.

.

Also Read: https://www.notion.so/Carotenoids-Market-Covid-19-Outbreak-Industry-Scenario-Quality-Survey-Regional-Analysis-Segme-9a51724e04b9483aaa185d9ecfdfeee6

Segmentation:

The carotenoids market can be segmented by type, form, and application.

Based on the type, the global carotenoids market includes lutein, beta-carotene, alpha-carotene, lycopene, zeaxanthin, astaxanthin, canthaxanthin and others.

Based on the form, the carotenoids market can be segmented into powder, capsules, and tablets.

Based on the application the carotenoids market comprises food & beverages, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, & other applications.

Also Read: https://teletype.in/@industryanalysis/C3WBvdZ8i

Regional Analysis:

Region-specific analysis of the carotenoids market has its finger on namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America is in a dominant position. Growing health-related awareness and availability of such carotenoids are promoting the regional market with great dexterity. At the same time, the research and development sector is benefitting much from the impacts of such concerns and investment in the sector is going sky-high.

Europe is enjoying significant traction as several of the manufacturers are based out of the region. In addition, people in the region share the same concern for health just like the population of North America. This can drive the regional market ahead.

The APAC region is giving steep competition to the other two regions in terms of generating revenue. Market behemoths are eyeing for growth in this region as it offers infrastructural benefits at a much cheaper rate.

ALSO READ: http://newsanalysis.over-blog.com/2020/09/medicinal-plant-extracts-market-analysis-consumption-industry-statistics-forecast-and-research-report-2023.html

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://thedailychronicle.in/