Global Vertigo Treatment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Market highlights:

Vertigo refers to a feeling of spinning dizziness that can be caused by problems in the brain or inner ear, including sudden head movements, or inflammation in the inner ear due to a viral or bacterial infection. Vertigo can be treated with medications such as steroids that can reduce internal inflammation in the ear, and water pills that can reduce fluid buildup in the ear.

The growth of the global labor market report Vertigo Treatment Market is driven by several factors, such as the increase in the prevalence of vertigo, the increase in the geriatric population and the increase in government initiatives to create market awareness. However, the lack of knowledge about the symptoms and causes of vertigo is designed to hinder the growth of the global vertigo treatment market.

The global vertigo treatment market is currently dominated by several market players. In addition, growing initiatives to create awareness are driving market growth. For example, the German Center for Vertigo and Balance Disorders (DSGZ) started an initiative to establish a European Vertigo and Balance Research Network called DIZZYNET.

Top Players

Some of the main players in the Global Vertigo Treatment Market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline (United Kingdom), Novartis (Switzerland), Pfizer (USA), Teva Pharmaceutical (Israel), Sanofi (France), AstraZeneca (United Kingdom), Intas Pharmaceutical Ltd (India) and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (India).

Segmentation

The global vertigo treatment market was segmented based on type, treatment and end user.

The market, based on the type, was divided into benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV), labyrinthitis, vestibular neuronitis and Menieres disease.

The benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV) segment is likely to be the largest during the review period, as well as the most common form of peripheral vertigo. The Menieres disease segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment, as it is often severe that causes nausea and vomiting.

The global vertigo treatment market has been segmented, based on treatment, into anticholinergics, antihistamines, benzodiazepines, among others. It is expected that the anticholinergics segment holds most of the market, as they are vestibular suppressants and are more important in the treatment of vertigo, since these drugs do not cross the blood-brain barrier. It is expected that the Benzodiazepines segment will be the fastest growing, as they are useful in the control of motion sickness and can also minimize the anxiety and panic associated with vertigo.

In terms of end user, the global vertigo treatment market has been segmented into hospitals and clinics. Hospitals assume the bulk. The positive growth of hospitals is attributed to their growing need to offer treatments for various health disorders. In addition, the growth in the rate of hospitals is also driving growth for the hospital segment.

Regional Analysis

The market was divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas are expected to be the largest market due to the increase in per capita spending on health. The vertigo treatment market in the Americas was further branched out in North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the USA and Canada. The European vertigo treatment market has been categorized as Western and Eastern Europe. The Western European market was further classified as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and the rest of Western Europe. The vertigo treatment market in Asia-Pacific has been targeted to Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Due to the increasing prevalence of dizziness and vertigo and the increase in the patient pool, the Asia Pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing. The vertigo treatment market in the Middle East & Africa has been split in the Middle East and Africa.

On the Future of Market Research:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various sectors through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Semi-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Statistical Report, Continuous Food Research (CFR) and Market Research & Consulting Services.

