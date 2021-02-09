Global Dental Forceps Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Dental Forceps Market Overview:

The increasing demand for Dental Forceps Market for performing various types of dental surgical procedures and the rising number of dental practitioners & dental clinics is expected to boost the growth of the market. As per the data published by the American Dental Association (ADA), about 199,486 dentists were working in dentistry in the US in 2018. Moreover, the increasing incidence of dental diseases and the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market during the assessment period. According to the data published by the National Health Services (NHS), about 22.1 million adults were seen by an NHS dentist in the between July 2016-July 2018.

On the other hand, factors such as the availability of advanced dental equipment and limited reimbursement for dental surgeries that may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global dental forceps market are Otto Leibinger GmbH, Karl Schumacher, iM3, Erbrich Instrumente, Carl Martin GmbH, Hu-Friedy, Kruuse, Helmut Zepf Medizintechnik GmbH, ASA DENTAL S.p.A., and J&J Instruments.

Segmentation:

The global dental forceps market has been segmented into product type and end user.

The market, based on product type, has been segmented into Maxillary forceps, Mandibular forceps, Pediatric forceps, Adult forceps, Anterior forceps, and others. The adult segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the growing prevalence of dental problems in adults. The pediatric segment is expected to be the fastest-growing due to the increased cases of dental caries among the children.

The market, by end user, has been segmented into dental hospitals, dental clinics, and others. Dental clinics segment is expected to hold the major share as a majority of people visit dental clinics for treatment.

The market, by region, has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The dental forceps market in the Americas has further been segmented into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European dental forceps market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has further been classified as Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The dental forceps market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The dental forceps market in the Middle East & Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, Americas is anticipated to hold major market position owing to various factors such as the rise in geriatric population, increasing government expenditure on oral healthcare across, and rising adoption of dental cosmetic treatments in the region. According to the data published by the American Dental Association (ADA), the national dental care expenditures were about USD 117.5 billion in 2015.

Europe is anticipated to show a significant amount of growth in the global dental forceps market. The increasing number for dental procedures, rising prevalence of dental disorders, growing disposable income, and rise in dental tourism are some factors that are anticipated to support the market growth in the region. According to the data published by the Public Health England, in 2015-16, about Euro 50.5 million were spent on tooth extractions in the population under the age of 19 years.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for dental forceps. The market growth is attributed to the rising prevalence of dental problems, growing disposable income, and an increasing number of dental surgeries in the region.

The dental forceps market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to account for the lowest share of the global market due to low disposable incomes and limited awareness about oral health, especially in the African region.

