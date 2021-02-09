Global COLLAGEN SUPPLEMENTS Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Global Collagen Supplements Market size is projected to be valued at USD 3.2 Billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.2% between 2020 and 2026. The rising adoption of collagen supplements as nutricosmetics is creating lucrative opportunities for the players in the global collagen supplements market. The collagen market has witnessed tremendous growth in the past few years, and the same trend is expected in the case of the collagen supplements market. Additionally, the North American and European markets are witnessing growing demand for collagen supplements.

The prominent players in the market have been responsive to shifting consumer preferences and are focused on strategic acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships. Moreover, the key players in the market are focused on innovative product launches. For instance, in 2019, Garden of Life introduced a new line of collagen powders under the brand name Nutra Collagen. Products include bone growth protein powder and two unflavored protein powders in different sizes.

Market USP





Increase in the adoption of collagen supplements as nutricosmetics





Growth Opportunities in the Market





Increase in the Demand for Animal-based Collagen Supplements: The demand for animal-based collagen supplements is projected to bring lucrative opportunities for the market players. Bovine collagen is a naturally occurring protein present in the connective tissue, bones, cartilage, and hides of cows. Bovine collagen is widely used in the manufacturing of collagen supplements.





Rising Adoption of Collagen Supplements for Joint and Bone Health: Collagen supplements provide various health benefits such as joint mobility, flexibility, and improved range of motion in sensitive joints. Collagen is a structural protein that is found in connective tissues, such as cartilage, bones, gums, skin, tendons, and blood vessels. Increased awareness regarding the health benefits of collagen supplements among consumers is expected to create opportunities for collagen supplements manufacturers.

Segmentation

By Form Powders Capsules, Tablets & Softgels: The capsules, tablets & softgels segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019, and it is projected to dominate the collagen supplements market over the forecast period. Capsules, tablets & softgels are consumed by athletes to maintain energy in the body. The recovery of muscles damaged during workouts depends on muscle fiber regeneration and scar tissue production. Drinks & Shots Others

By Source Animal: The animal segment accounted for the larger share and is expected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period. Bovine collagen is a supplement derived from cows and is a common food additive. Bovine collagen is mainly used in the manufacturing of products. Marine

By Distribution Channel Store-based: Store-based retailers sell the majority of collagen supplements. The segment has been sub-segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, and others. The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is anticipated to dominate during the forecast period. Non-Store-based



North America: North America is projected to gain the lion’s share of the global collagen supplements market and record a high CAGR during the forecast period. The US is the largest contributor to North America’s collagen supplements market. Moreover, the growing demand for collagen in sports-based industries is also boosting the market growth in the region.

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

