Global FLAVOR ENHANCER Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Overview:

Flavor enhancer is a food additive used in the food and beverages to add flavor to the food and enhance the taste of the food. They are available either in natural or artificial type. They are used to enhance the flavor in a wide range of foods without adding a flavor of their own. The industries in which they are applied include bakery & confectionery, dairy & frozen desserts, snacks, beverages, meat products, and others. They are made available to the manufacturers in different forms including powder, liquid, and others. They are used only around 0.1 percent to 0.5 percent in the final products of food and beverages.

Market Forecast:

Flavor enhancers are a type of food additives, which are used to enhance the taste of food and beverages. Application of flavor enhancer in a wide range of product range is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, growing demand for convenience and processed foods is boosting the growth of flavor enhancer market.

Changing lifestyle, increasing number of working population, rising disposable income are some of the factors supporting the growth of the flavor enhancer market. However, health issues related to artificial flavors and stringent laws and regulations related to the application of flavors in the food and beverage industry may restraint the growth of the market. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 5.2% to the flavor enhancer market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis:

Global Flavor Enhancer Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the market. However, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the flavor enhancer market in which India and China are the major contributors.

There are many regulatory bodies that are restricting the use of artificial food flavors and enhancers in Europe, which is hampering the market growth in this region. However, continuous R&D efforts are bringing innovation in flavor enhancers, and its application in the various product line is boosting the growth in the rest of the world.

