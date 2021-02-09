Global IoT Platform Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2023

Market Highlights

Market Research Future (MRFR) in its report on the IoT platform market 2020 reveals COVID-19 impact analysis on the market. As per MRFR study, the worldwide IoT platform market can rise at about 28.5% CAGR across the study period. As per MRFR analysis, the expansion of the IoT platform global market can value at USD 74.74 Bn on the conclusion of the assessment period.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1739

The deployment based segmenst of the IoT platform market segments are hybrid, on-premises, and cloud. The on-premises segment can acquire 38.5% share on the world market on the conclusion of the assessment period.

The Application-based IoT platform market segments are analytics, database management, device management, and processing. The device management segment can generate high value in the years to come. The analytics segment can thrive at 32.7% CAGR in the analysis period.

The End user-based, the IoT platform market segments are retail, manufacturing, healthcare, smart cities & homes, and others. The manufacturing segment can secure a considerable share of the market due to rise in smart cities and homes projects. The segment can rise at 29.6% CAGR across the evaluation period and the segment is likely to touch USD 19.20 Bn by the end of the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://www.evernote.com/shard/s652/client/snv?noteGuid=975a1604-8cc3-8c35-2849-25b7fa6c6eac¬eKey=a1ad03c9fcff95018125a099fc8e7b95&sn=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.evernote.com%2Fshard%2Fs652%2Fsh%2F975a1604-8cc3-8c35-2849-25b7fa6c6eac%2Fa1ad03c9fcff95018125a099fc8e7b95&title=IoT%2BPlatform%2BMarket%2B2019%2BAnalysis%2Bby%2BGlobal%2BIndustry%2BRevenue%252C%2BShare%252C%2BSize%252C%2BStatus%252C%2BGrowth%2BRate%252C%2BBusiness%2BOpportunities%2Band%2BEmerging%2BTechnologies-%2BForecast%2Bto%2B2023%2B%257C%2BCOVID-19%2BImpact

Regional Insight

The IoT platform market is spread across the main regions of Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), South America and North America.

North America is projected to gain the highest traction in the global market for IoT platform, profiting significantly from the high adoption of cloud technology by enterprises. Moreover, the illustrious cloud infrastructure, elevating number of connected devices, and the striking advancements in artificial intelligence as well as machine learning technologies can drive the market progression in the coming period. Well-known vendors like Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, C3, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Particle, Oracle Corporation and PTC Inc. are quite established in the region and are largely responsible for the strong market growth. These companies are focused on investing significantly in research and development to come up with highly advanced IoT platforms with better functionality.

ALSO READ : https://teletype.in/@ehtesham/jn98DKV9R

Europe ranks second in the global IoT platform market, as noted in 2017. The report suggests that Germany, the UK, France, and others can take the lead in the regional market during the appraisal period. However, there is a high probability that the UK can claim the top position in the region market, with Germany, France, and others following suit. High number of IoT-backed and intelligent devices among enterprises and the fast-paced use of corporate-owned personally enabled (COPE) and bring your own device (BYOD) devices has boosted the market growth to a fair degree in the region. Most of the countries in Eastern Europe are catching up with the rest of the region, thanks to the rising adoption of cloud technology, in the backdrop of high implementation of strict regulations that mandate the streamlining and securing of data storage.

ALSO READ : https://www.techsite.io/p/1936222

Top Vendors

The IoT platform market size is bound to increase in the following years, as more and more companies are putting in vigorous efforts to acquire a better position and note business growth. Some of the companies that are adopting strategic measures such as collaborations and partnerships in the global market include Amazon Web Services (US), Wipro Ltd (India), Google (US), IBM Corporation (US), General Electric (US), Intel Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), AT&T Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), to mention a few.

ALSO READ : https://penzu.com/journals/23378401/64307901

https://thedailychronicle.in/