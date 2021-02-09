Automotive Evaporative Emission Control System (EVAP) Market 2021 | Key Findings, COVID – 19 Impact Analysis, Business Trends, Industry Segments, Regional Study, Emerging Technologies and Future Prospects 2026

Market Highlights

Global Automotive Evaporative Emission Control System (EVAP) Market size is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4% between 2020 and 2026 to reach an approximate value of USD 60 Billion by 2026. The Evaporative Emission Control (EVAP) System seals the fuel system of the vehicle to prevent fuel vapors from the fuel tank and fuel system from escaping into the atmosphere. This is important because fuel vapors contain a variety of hydrocarbons. Hydrocarbons form smog when they react with air and sunlight. Gasoline evaporates very quickly, so if the fuel system is open to the atmosphere a vehicle can pollute 24 hours per day without even being turned on. These uncontrolled evaporative emissions account for as much as 20% of the pollution produced by a vehicle.

Based on region, the automotive evaporative emission control (EVAP) system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific automotive evaporative emission control (EVAP) system market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for vehicles and rising per capita income in the region. In addition, China and India are major producers of automobiles, which in turn, is likely to be a major factor that fuels the automotive evaporative emission control (EVAP) system market in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. The global automotive evaporative emission control (EVAP) system market can be segmented based on component, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. Based upon component, the automotive evaporative emission control (EVAP) system market can be bifurcated into fuel tank, vent hoses, purge valve/sensor, EVAP canister, fuel tank pressure sensor, liquid-vapor separator, fuel level sensor, and gas cap. Based on vehicle type, the automotive evaporative emission control (EVAP) system market can be classified into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle, and two-wheelers. The passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the coming years. In terms of sales channel, the global automotive evaporative emission control (EVAP) system market can split into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM distribution channel segment held a significant share in the global market in 2019.

Drivers

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global automotive evaporative emission control system (EVAP) market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights the market size and shares for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also presents a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive evaporative emission control system (EVAP) market by part, vehicle type, distribution channel, and region.

Product

Fuel Tank

Vent Hoses

Purge Valve/Sensor

EVAP Canister

Fuel Tank Pressure Sensor

Liquid-vapor Separator

Fuel Level Sensor

Gas Cap

Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Two-wheelers

Technology

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Key Players

Key players operating in the global automotive evaporative emission control (EVAP) system market include SenTec Group (Switzerland), The Plastic Omnium Group (France), Eagle Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), Delphi Technologies (UK), TI Automotive (UK), Plastic Fuel Systems (China), Didac International (India), Padmini VNA Mechatronics Pvt Ltd (India), Stant Corporation (Indiana), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Okay Motor Products Hangzhou Inc. (China), and Standard Motor Products Inc. (US).

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What was the historic market size?

Which segmentation (Product/ Capacity) is driving market?

What will be the growth rate?

How are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

