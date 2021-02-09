Global Abrasive Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2023

Market Highlights

Abrasive waterjet cutting machines are designed for various applications such as exotic metal & non-traditional material cutting, glass/metal art, ceramic/stone cutting, gasket cutting, fiberglass cutting, and foam product cutting. The abrasive waterjet cutting machine is used to accurately and precisely cut metal parts in manufacturing industries. The global abrasive waterjet cutting machine market is estimated to witness 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period, 2019–2025. The rise in the demand and sales of automobiles, increasing need for precise and accurate cutting of parts and components, growing industrial sector in emerging economies, and rising adoption of abrasive waterjet cutting machines in various end-use industries is further expected to drive the growth of the global abrasive waterjet cutting machines market during the forecast period.

The limited awareness, lack of skilled workers, high costs associated with abrasive waterjet cutting machines, and high maintenance costs of abrasive waterjet cutting machines are factors that are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. However, the growing use of automation for monitoring abrasive waterjet cutting machines condition, technological advancement in abrasive waterjet cutting machine, rising automatic machine operations, and broad scope in emerging economies create opportunities for the expansion and growth of the market.

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global market for the abrasive waterjet cutting machines is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the abrasive waterjet cutting machine market during the forecast period owing to the growing foreign direct investments in the manufacturing sector and the developing automotive and construction sectors are expected to increase the demand and sales of abrasive waterjet cutting machine. Moreover, the region is home to one of the largest manufacturing industries for machine tools, automotive, electronics, consumer products, among others, globally. Furthermore, the presence of emerging economies, such as China and India, is also contributing to the market growth. On the other hand, North America is projected to witness significant growth for the abrasive waterjet cutting machine market. Growing investments in the aviation, automotive, and metal cutting, furniture and glass industries and the presence of major market players in the US and Canada, is expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing investments in developing advanced abrasive waterjet cutting machines, growing end-use industries, and the rising number of construction and infrastructure development projects in North America are expected to drive the demand for abrasive waterjet cutting machine market in this region during the forecast period.

The Abrasive Waterjet Cutting Machine Market in Europe is expected to witness significant growth due to a rise in the adoption of advanced technology and the increasing expenditure on research and development by market players in the region. The rest of the world includes South America and the Middle East & Africa. The Middle East & Africa is an emerging market owing to the growth in production across end-use industries, such as construction, industrial, and automotive. The market in South America is expected to witness rapid growth due to an increase in the building construction, automobiles, and machinery production industry. Countries such as Brazil and Argentina are significantly contributing to the growth of the market owing to the government initiatives, which are pushing the rapid development of the automotive industry.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global abrasive waterjet cutting machine market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a six-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global abrasive waterjet cutting machine market by type, application, industry, and region.

By Type 3D Waterjet Cutting Machines Micro Waterjet Cutting Machines Robotic Waterjet Cutting Machines



By Application Exotic Metal & Non-Traditional Material Cutting Glass/Metal Art Ceramic/Stone Cutting Gasket Cutting Fiberglass Cutting Foam Product Cutting



By Industry Metal Fabrication Automotive Aerospace Food Processing Textile Machine Manufacturing Medical Device



By Regions North America Asia–Pacific Europe Rest of the World



Key Players

The Leading Players in the Global Abrasive Waterjet Cutting Machine Market include AUTOPRO-UP Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Waterjet Sweden AB (Sweden), and DARDI International Corporation (China), Omax Corporation (US), KMT Waterjet (US), Hornet Cutting Systems (US), Koike Aronson (Japan), Semyx (US), Colfax Corporation (US), Lincoln Electric Company (US), Flow International (US).

