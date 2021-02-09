Global Protective Relay Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025

Market Overview

In its research report, Market Research Future (MRFR), emphasizes that the global Protective Relay market 2020 is expected to grow exponentially over the review period, securing a significant market valuation and a healthy 7.10% CAGR over the review period.

Drivers and Restraints

The growth of a protective relay market may be accredited to the cause of an upsurge in Asia Pacific power & infrastructure projects coupled with increased investments in T&D networks worldwide. Increasing investment in distribution and transmission networks, growing knowledge of safety requirements within the power industry, has been the key factor for many years in boosting the global protective relays sector. Extreme demand for protective relays to transmission lines for shelter power will largely drive growth in the global protection relay market during the forecast period. Growing investments in transmission and distribution infrastructure are also one of the key drivers for a defensive relay market to develop.

At the same time, the factor of increasing demand for electricity, the rising market for smart controllers and rising demand for electronic devices are noteworthy opportunities that could be witnessed in the forecast period in the global safety relays sector. MRFR also shows that increasing industrialization and escalating the global population are both raising electricity demand similarly. In addition, due to their usage in power generation processes, the movement towards a sustainable renewable energy sector is also likely to uplift the global protective relay market considerably over time.

Segmental Analysis

Global Protective Relay market has been segmented based on voltage, type, end-user, and region. Based on type, the market is classified into feeder, transmission line, motor, transformer, generator, and others. The segment of Feeder is the market leader and has the largest market share, primarily due to the increasing worldwide transmission & distribution network that would result in a consistent increase in the number of substations, which would boost the demand for feeder safety relays. The global market for Protective Relay is further segmented based on end-users including infrastructure, manufacturing, renewable energy, and marine use. The global Protective Relay market segment of utilities is projected at having the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The global business regional analysis was conducted in four major regions including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and the rest of the world.

In the coming years, North American governments are taking steps to minimize carbon footprint, too, will fuel the need for effective transmission components. It will see that the US is likely to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions which would raise North America’s demand for protective relays in the power industry. As countries like the US and Canada are undergoing retrofitting and revamping of existing grid infrastructure, North America also acquires a large share of the protective relays market. North America is investing heavily in the development of new T&D facilities, motivated mainly by the North American transmission network’s demand for improvement in reliability and efficiency.

Asia-Pacific currently holds the largest number of expansion programs for transmission & distribution. The proficient factors likely to boost protective relay demand in the near future are an increase in funding in the renewable sector coupled with the modernisation of grid infrastructure. India and China will be major markets over the next ten years, with an rise over investment.

Competitive Analysis

The major market players operating in the global market as identified by MRFR are

ABB (Switzerland)

General Electric (US)

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Schneider Electric (France)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Fanox Electronics (Spain)

Toshiba Corporation (US)

Siemens (Germany)

Basler Electric (US)

Littlefuse Inc. (US).

