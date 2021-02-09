Global Domain Name Registrar Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Domain Name Registrar market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Domain Name Registrar market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Namecheap
Bluehost
HostGator
Hostinger
GoDaddy
Hover
Gandi
Dreamhost
Name.com
1&1
Network Solutions
Flippa
Google
Lunarpages
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
