Global Personal Transporter Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

A personal transporter is also called as electric rideable or personal light electric vehicle. The personal transporter is used as motorized vehicle for transporting an individual at speeds up to 25 km/h (16 mph). Personal transporters are of various types including electric skateboards, kick scooters, self-and balancing unicycles.

The rise in the demand and sale of e-mobility vehicles, increasing adoption of automation system for personal transporter, and growing focus on enhancing the safety and efficiency of the personal transporters are expected to raise the growth of the market.

Strict regulations, lack of skilled professionals, and the high initial prices and maintenance costs associated with personal transporter is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. However, increasing popularity of scaled-down electric vehicles, technological advancement in personal transporter, changing lifestyle, and the improvements in emerging economies create ample opportunities for market growth. The global personal transporter market is expected to be valued at around 150 Million units by 2025 and is projected to witness ~8.5% CAGR over the forecast period.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT :https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8278

Market Research Analysis

The global personal transporter market is segmented based on vehicle type, product, wheel type, weight capacity, travel range, application, and region. Based on vehicle type, the global market is segmented into E-bike, E-Scooter, E-hoverboard, E-skateboard, and Others. On the basis of product, the global market has been segmented into retro, standing/self-balancing, and folding. On the basis of weight capacity, the global market has been segmented into up to 10 kg, 10 kg-20kg, and more than 20 kg. On the basis of travel range, the global market has been segmented into up to 20 km, 20 km-35km, and more than 35 km. On the basis of application, the global market has been segmented into on-road and off-road.

ALSO READ: https://www.newninja.com/forums/members/komal18-49673.html

Key Players

The leading players operating in the global personal transporter market are Hangzhou CHIC Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Airwheel Holding Limited (China), T3 Motion, Inc. (US), Onewheel (US), BOXX Corp. (US), RazorUSA LLC (US), include INMOTION TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD. (China), Segway Inc. (US), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Inventist, Inc. (US).

ALSO READ: https://pourniman.tumblr.com/post/639674527984631808/smart-packaging-market-by-type-size-share-and

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research firm that takes great pleasure in its services, providing a detailed and reliable study of diverse industries and consumers worldwide. MRFR’s methodology integrates proprietary information with different data sources to provide the client with a comprehensive understanding of the current key trends, upcoming events, and the steps to be taken based on those aspects.

Our rapidly expanding market research company is assisted by a competent team of research analysts who provide useful analytics and data on technological and economic developments. Our deemed analysts make industrial visits and collect valuable information from influential market players. Our main goal is to keep our clients informed of new opportunities and challenges in various markets. We offer step-by-step assistance to our valued clients through strategic and consulting services to reach managerial and actionable decisions.

ALSO READ: https://www.techsite.io/p/1924423

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

ALSO READ: https://zerotrustsecuritymarket.blogspot.com/2021/02/residential-solar-energy-storage-market.html

https://thedailychronicle.in/