Global Personal Transporter Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Market Highlights
A personal transporter is also called
as electric rideable or personal light electric vehicle. The personal
transporter is used as motorized vehicle for transporting an individual at
speeds up to 25 km/h (16 mph). Personal transporters are of various types
including electric skateboards, kick scooters, self-and balancing unicycles.
The rise in the demand and sale of
e-mobility vehicles, increasing adoption of automation system for personal
transporter, and growing focus on enhancing the safety and efficiency of the
personal transporters are expected to raise the growth of the market.
Strict regulations, lack of skilled
professionals, and the high initial prices and maintenance costs associated
with personal transporter is expected to hamper the market growth during the
forecast period. However, increasing popularity of scaled-down electric
vehicles, technological advancement in personal transporter, changing
lifestyle, and the improvements in emerging economies create ample
opportunities for market growth. The global personal transporter market is
expected to be valued at around 150 Million units by 2025 and is projected to
witness ~8.5% CAGR over the forecast period.
Market Research Analysis
The global personal transporter market
is segmented based on vehicle type, product, wheel type, weight capacity,
travel range, application, and region. Based on vehicle type, the global market
is segmented into E-bike, E-Scooter, E-hoverboard, E-skateboard, and Others. On
the basis of product, the global market has been segmented into retro,
standing/self-balancing, and folding. On the basis of weight capacity, the
global market has been segmented into up to 10 kg, 10 kg-20kg, and more than 20
kg. On the basis of travel range, the global market has been segmented into up
to 20 km, 20 km-35km, and more than 35 km. On the basis of application,
the global market has been segmented into on-road and off-road.
Key Players
The leading players
operating in the global personal transporter market are Hangzhou CHIC Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.
(China), Airwheel Holding Limited (China), T3 Motion, Inc. (US), Onewheel (US),
BOXX Corp. (US), RazorUSA LLC (US), include INMOTION TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.
(China), Segway Inc. (US), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Inventist, Inc.
(US).
