Global Hybrid Cloud Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Market Highlights

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest the global hybrid cloud market report reveals that the world hybrid cloud market 2020 is expected to rise at by 2025. MRFR reveals that the hybrid cloud market value was USD 44.87 Bn in 2018 and it is expected to touch USD 173.33 Bn by 2025.

The computing environment that comprises private and public cloud is called hybrid cloud. Hybrid cloud allows easy of sharing data and applications between them. The hybrid cloud works on infrastructure and application level. In case of the infrastructure layer, the formation of hybrid cloud is in the combination of different cloud services and virtual machines. In case of application layers, the hybrid cloud components are used in different SaaS offerings. Hybrid cloud solution can benefit businesses to scale the existing on-premises infrastructure. This can aid to handle excess data. In case of non-sensitive

computing tasks, enterprises can gain the public cloud agility due to growing need for the safety of crucial data and applications. The increased need for avoiding vendor lock-in, plus the rise in the demand for scalable, agile, and cost-efficient computing solutions are other drivers of the world hybrid cloud solutions.

Segmentation:

The global hybrid cloud market trends have been segmented in terms of service, solution, service model, vertical, and organization size.

By solution, the market segments into hybrid hosting, cloud management, disaster recovery, and security & compliance

By service model, the market breaks down into PaaS (Platform as a Service), SaaS (Software as a Service), and IaaS (Information as a Service).

By service, the market divides into professional and managed services.

By organization size, the market includes large enterprises and small- and med-sized enterprises.

By vertical, the market comprises media & entertainment, healthcare, retail, BFSI, manufacturing, and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America hybrid cloud market is expected to surge at a high pace due to the increase in need for businesses that can offer flexible work solutions to their employees, in addition to an overall improved internet connectivity. Plus, the presence of reputed companies, such as Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and IBM Corporation can drive the regional hybrid cloud market. The hybrid cloud market in North America can value at USD 14.02 Bn at 23.81% CAGR by 2025.

The hybrid cloud market in Europe can surge at 24.13% CAGR across the review period. The rise in need for cost-efficient, agile, and scalable solutions can prompt the expansion of the market. In Europe, the presence of the IT and telecom industry can boost the rise of the market in the years to come.

The Asia Pacific, the hybrid cloud market can acquire 25.64% of the world market. As per MRFR analysis in 2018 in the hybrid cloud market. Asia Pacific hybrid cloud market can rise at 29.11% CAGR across 2019 to 2025. It is due to the presence of different cloud computing marketers, such as China Telecom Americas, NTT Communications (Arkadin), and Chief Telecom Inc. The hybrid cloud market in the rest of the world can rise at 20.22% CAGR during the study period. The expansion of the cloud infrastructure can prompt the market growth.

Key Players:

The global hybrid cloud market comprises a host of key players. This includes major names like Amazon Web Services LLC (U.S.), Akamai Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Flexiant Ltd. (U.K.), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Equinix Inc. (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), and others.

Some of the other major innovators in the market include Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Vmware, Inc.(U.S.), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Equinix, Inc. (U.S.), Terago Networks, Inc. (Canada), Panzura (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Rackspace Hosting, Inc. (U.S.), Turbonomic (U.S.), NTT Communications (Japan), Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.), x Century Link Inc., (U.S.), NEC Corporation (Japan), and others.

Industry Buzz

July 2019, technological pioneer International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) closed the deal to purchase Red Hat Inc. for a deal worth USD 34 billion. The deal is expected to strengthen the positioning of IBM in the hybrid cloud market. The acquisition was announced back in October last year and is expected to offer IBM a push to catch-up with the front-runners of the market, Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.

