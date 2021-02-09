Global Flame Retardant ChemicalsMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

According to a 2017 study published by the Center for Fire Statistics (CTIF, www.ctif.org), there were 3.5 fires reported per 1,000 inhabitants in the world for 2015, the most recent year for which data are available from this source. Thousands of people died worldwide as a result of these fires. Of the 31 countries covered in the CTIF report, the U.S. reported the most fires. The U.S. National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reported more than 1.3 million fires in the U.S. in 2016. In the U.S., fires resulted in 3,390 civilian deaths, 14,650 civilian injuries and $10.6 billion in property damage.

These statistics do not include the loss of life associated with fire personnel and the secondary loss to businesses due to downtime and inconvenience, and the impact these fires have on insurance premiums to all consumers. The loss of life, injuries and property damage would increase dramatically if products were not manufactured with flame retardant chemicals.

BCC Research estimates the global consumption of flame retardant chemicals for 2017 at nearly REDACTED. Consumption is expected to approach REDACTED in 2018 and exceed REDACTED by 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED from 2018 through 2023.

Reasons for Doing This Study

Flame retardants have been used since Roman times for applications such as textiles and wood. The flame retardant industry expanded in the 1970s when synthetic materials became popular in the manufacture of products. The demand for and the use of these flammable synthetic-based products led to governments around the world requiring companies producing these synthetic products to make them safer from fire. Therefore, in most countries, flame retardant chemicals are required and/or driven by government regulations.

Over the last 40 years, as flame retardant chemicals became widely used in furniture, electronics, textiles, construction and many other items in use daily, the negative side effects of exposure to these chemicals have become apparent. These negative effects occurred directly by causing illness, or indirectly by causing damage to the environment, resulting in illness.

