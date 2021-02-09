Global Exosome Diagnostics and TherapeuticsMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Initially, exosome particles were considered “garbage” molecules secreted by cells. Today, many researchers are convinced that these tiny vesicles have unlimited potential in diagnostics and therapeutics, especially in oncology treatments.

By definition, exosomes are small membrane sacs/vesicles, approximately 30 to 100 nanometers (nm) in diameter, that are released by both healthy and cancerous cells. Substances from cell cytoplasm, such as genomic DNA, various RNA species, proteins and lipids are encapsulated into exosomes and shed into the extracellular environment.

Research shows that all fluids in the human body contain exosomes which can transfer cytoplasmic ingredients to other cells either locally or at distant sites. Once reaching the recipient cells, cytoplasmic ingredients can alter their biology.

Scientists believe that various biomolecules in exosomes can be profiled and, consequently, may serve as useful biomarkers for different diseases. Nucleic acids such as RNA or DNA can be isolated from exosomes and further analyzed by various techniques.

Overall, the market for the exosome approach can be divided into three main categories: diagnostics, therapeutics, and research tools and is evaluated at REDACTED (see Summary Table below), with the potential to increase to REDACTED in the next five years with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED.

