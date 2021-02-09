Door Intercom Market 2021, Global Industry Size, Technology Trends, Top Company Share, Business Growth, SWOT Analysis, Regional Forecast to 2025

Overview

The Global Door Intercom Market is expected to reach USD 3,663.6 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.63% during the forecast period. Market Research Future (MRFR), in its report, envelops segmentations and drivers to provide a better glimpse of the market in the coming years.

Get Free Sample Report : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8646

Door intercom systems are available in a range of ordinal and Wi-Fi systems that allow users to see, hear, and talk with the visitor at the door conveniently prior to allowing access to the premises. These systems comprise audio and video setups, both of which have their benefits; they are available at different rates depending on the technology used. This door intercoms are ideal for the elderly or individuals living alone to minimize the security risk. Factors such as the use of IP technology and open standards indoor intercom systems and rising customer awareness about safety and home security are contributing to the growth of the door intercom market. However, the high cost of door intercom systems expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The Key Players of the Global Door Intercom Market are Aiphone Corporation (Japan), Guangdong Anjubao Digital Technology Co., Ltd (China), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Fujian Aurine Technology Co., Ltd. (China), COMMAX (South Korea), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), Legrand SA (France), Shenzhen Soben (China), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), Kocom Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Schneider Electric SE (France), Dahua Technology Co., Ltd (China), ABB Group (Switzerland), Fermax (Spain), TCS AG (Germany).

In February 2019, Schneider Electric announced APC NetBotz, monitoring, and management system. The major features of this product include integrated surveillance, sensing, and badge access control, new high definition, low-light cameras, video clip capture, and native support for wireless sensors.

In December 2017, Dahua Technology Co., Ltd launched its first battery-powered, Wi-Fi video doorbell – DB10, which supports up to a five-month service period in a single charge and can be fully charged in 3.5 hours, enabling the user to spend as little time and attention on maintenance as possible.

Segmental Analysis

The Global Door Intercom Market has been segmented based on Product, Application, and Region.

Based on the product, the market has been classified as an ordinal intercom system and Wi-Fi intercom system. The ordinal intercom system segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018; the Wi-Fi intercom system segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The components required to build a wired intercom system are microphone cables, footswitches, mic stands, and magnetic loop detectors. These systems are much more resistant to wear and tear and external interferences. These systems help in protecting the property against burglar attacks. Ordinal systems are preferred in most commercial, industrial, or multi-residential installations as they are far less vulnerable to hackers than the wireless and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Wi-Fi intercoms are highly convenient as they can be installed without any wires. Besides, Wi-Fi intercom systems are convenient systems especially for large residential spaces, where the user moves from room to room. However, Wi-Fi systems are less reliable because of their limited range capacity and potential vulnerability for interference.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into apartments, houses, hotels, offices, and others. The apartment segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018; it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Door intercom systems are installed and used for access control of gates or doors of an apartment. These door intercom systems allow visitors to communicate with the owner via wired or wireless intercom systems. The range of door intercom systems available for apartments includes video intercoms, wireless intercoms, and GSM mobile network intercoms. Door intercom systems have always been a wise investment and have proven effective for home security. Installing a door intercom system requires only moderate carpentry and some simple wiring tasks. Moreover, some modern door intercom systems use battery-powered wireless modules to extend the system without running wires in the walls. Security, safe lodging, and brand image of a hotel are key to ensuring a successful hospitality experience, whether it be a single hotel or a hotel chain. Due to increased security requirements in hotels, many major hotels are now using door intercoms and communication systems to provide a safe environment for their guests. Safety and security are the topmost priorities of any corporate space. Door intercom systems provide a valuable addition to the safety of staff by providing entry access only to authorized personnel. Door intercom in office buildings enhances workplace security and creates a peaceful and convenient working environment. Apart from the above-mentioned applications, the door intercom systems have applications in the healthcare sector, education sector, industrial sites, custodial systems, shopping centers, parking garages, among others.

Read More :

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/commercial-aircraft-lighting-market-global-size-share-analysis-potential-growth-competitive-and-regional-forecast-to-2021-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/aircraft-line-maintenance-market-worldwide-analysis-competitive-landscape-future-trends-industry-size-and-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-05

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a reliable firm that undertakes an extensive analysis of markets in various domains. Our teams of research analysts gather relevant data through painstaking primary and secondary research that aims to give clients a complete outlook on markets of their interest. The data is compared against third-party agencies and reputed organizations for estimating valuations and revenue projections.

MRFR’s goal in providing a comprehensive coverage of the market replete with latest trends, niches, developments, and insights can be lucrative for business needs. We aim to push our clients to the forefront by guiding them with astute information for making informed decisions. Our market intelligence can track down key issues in industries and be modified as per the fluctuations in economic scenarios. The reports are customized and offered as per a specific region or country and adhere to latest policies.

https://thedailychronicle.in/