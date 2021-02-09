Global MODIFIED STARCHES Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Global Modified Starches Market – Overview: There is a rise in the demand of modified starches due to rapid growth of food industry. Modified starches have several uses in a variety of foods such as bakeries, snacks, beverages as well as functional foods. This has surged the growth of the global modified starches market. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Foods, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report “Global Modified Starches Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023” that the market will demonstrate an exceptional CAGR % while achieving good growth rapidly in the forecast period.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1038

The production of starch is from renewable resource especially cassava starch, as it is produced in abundant quantities in many countries. The starch based bio-degradable plastic is a good barrier to oxygen in dry state. This plastic is generally used for wrapping fast food items and planting pots for agriculture purposes and others. Biopolymers based on fermentation products such as PHB (polyhydroxybutyrate), polylactic acid are polyester 100% based on starch which has various application such as in molds, films, fibers and medical implants. Wet-end starch additives comprises of bonding agents as it helps in binding fibers

Also Read: https://www.evernote.com/shard/s340/sh/b0a08d1c-2d23-0c80-11a8-7a81b1dac5b5/da1b6be7128b7a334eac2da1e3ffe0aa

Regional Analysis

Global Modified Starches Market is in the entire world; to name few regions where this market exist are North America, Europe, China and Asia Pacific. Among these APAC has the major market share followed by North America. Europe is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years owing to rising demand for modified starches from the paper industry, and textiles. North America dominated the modified starches market and market volume is projected to reach 43.92 MMT by 2022 and will grow at a CAGR of 3.93%. Due to the cheap raw materials & low production costs as well as less stringent environment regulations Asia-Pacific region is in a better position to produce starch at more competitive prices than developed countries in European and North American region.

Also Read: https://www.pageorama.com/?p=modified-starches-market

Segments

Modified starches market has been segmented on the basis of source of modified starches, market is segmented into corn, wheat, cassava, potato, and other sources. On the basis of form, market is segmented into powder, liquid and gel. On basis of application, market is segmented into food & beverages

Also Read: https://amc5eh.prnews.io/230975-Covid19-Impact-on-Cake-Mix-Market-Industry-Leading-Players-by-Forecast-to-2024.html

non-food application, food application includes confectionery, processed food, beverages, and others. Non-food applications includes corrugation and papermaking, personal care, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and others includes mining & drilling, construction & building, adhesives, chemicals and animal feed.

ALSO READ: https://agreatertown.com/india_un/covid_19_impact_on_cake_mix_market_industry_leading_players_by_forecast_to_2024_00092680601

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://thedailychronicle.in/