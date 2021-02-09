Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market Analysis, Size, Business Growth, Trends

Global Laboratory Information Systems Market – Overview

Laboratory information system (LIS) is a comprehensive information system developed and configured to process, store and manage information pertaining to industrial and medical-related laboratories which include clinical and analytical laboratories.

LIS plays an important role in streamlining the process and generating high quality data to support effective clinical decisions. The LIS provides information that helps hospitals in the diagnosis, prevention, management and treatment of diseases, and acts an indicator for public health.

LIS, used in both large and small scale companies, provide a platform to automatically obtain, store and archive information, track samples, and generate reports efficiently. The LIS products vary widely in terms of cost, sophistication, and industrial focus. As industrial and medical laboratories are diverse with different requirements, hence, there is no standard information system designed for laboratories. Therefore, a LIS is customized, developed, and configured according to the requirements of a laboratory.

There are various different applications of LIS including drug delivery and clinical diagnostics. LIS in clinical diagnostics includes anatomic pathology systems; microbiology, genetic and molecular diagnostics support systems; blood bank systems; and billing or accounts receivable or revenue cycle management (RCM) systems.

The global LIS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2016 and 2027, driven by growth from both developed and emerging markets.

