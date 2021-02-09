Global Perovskite Solar CellsMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Perovskites are materials with a unique crystal structure that enable them to find application in many fields. They have been synthesized in the form of oxides, alloys and halides. Although oxides are the most popular, halides have received increasing attention in recent years due to their emiconducting

properties, which makes them suitable for various applications in the optoelectronics and energy sectors.

In particular, perovskite solar cells represent an emerging category of thin film solar cells with very good prospects for becoming a replacement for not only other thin film solar technologies, but also as a substitute for crystalline silicon. Perovskite solar cells can be applied in more traditional fields, such as construction and utility projects, and in emerging, non-typical applications, such as artificial photosynthesis.

Perovskite solar cells are being produced in a variety of material compositions (e.g., alkali metal halides, organic-inorganic halides and lead-free formulations) and configurations (e.g., single-junction, tandem and multijunction) to achieve high power conversion efficiency (PCE) and optimal photovoltaic performance. Their long-term stability, however, still represents the main impediment to achieving full commercialization, although several players are proposing solutions that would soon allow for a successful entry into the market.

This study provides an updated and comprehensive description of perovskite solar cells as well as an overview of their fabrication processes and applications, outlining current technical issues and the latest technological developments related to the manufacturing of these products. It also offers a detailed market analysis for perovskite and other thin film solar cells by segment (solar cell type, application and region), describing technical aspects and trends that will affect future growth of this market.

As shown in the Summary Table, the global market for thin film solar modules increased from $3.1 billion in 2015 to almost $3.3 billion in 2016 and is estimated to reach over $3.7 billion by the end of 2017, corresponding to a CAGR of 9.3% during the two-year period. In recent years, sales of thin film

solar cells have suffered aggressive price competition from crystalline silicon. However, producers of thin film solar cells are making progress in the fabrication of cells with higher PCE and low manufacturing costs.

