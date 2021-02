Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020

This report focuses on Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Panasonic

BYD

LG Chem

AESC

SAMSUNG SDI

Mitsubishi/GS Yuasa

Epower

Beijing Pride Power

Air Litium (Lyoyang)

Wanxiang

Tianjin Lishen Battery

Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

Primearth EV Energy

Hitachi Vehicle Energy

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

SK Innovation

Amperex Technology

CATL

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries

Lead-Acid Batteries

Segment by Application

BEVs

HEVs

PHEVs

