Global 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture MarketStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

This report focuses on the global 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Qualcomm

Intel

Avago

Skyworks

Ericsson

Samsung

NEC

Mediatek

Cisco

Marvell

Qorvo

Huawei

LG

NTT DoCoMo

SK Telecom

ZTE

Nokia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

by Type of Infrastructure

Femtocell

Pico Cell

Micro Cell

Macro Cell

by Type of 5G SA

NR under 5GC

LTE under EPC

Market segment by Application, split into

Smart Home

Autonomous Driving

Smart Cities

Industrial IoT

Smart Farming

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 5G Standalone (SA) Architecture are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

