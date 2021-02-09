Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report studies the global Enhanced Oil Recovery market, analyzes and researches the Enhanced Oil Recovery development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

The Halliburton Company

Schlumberger Limited

Baker Hughes Inc.

BP p.l.c

Exxon Mobil Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Saudi Aramco

Statoil ASA

Chevron Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell plc

ConocoPhillips Company

Petroleum Development Oman

Total S.A.

China National Offshore Oil Corporation

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A(Petrobras)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Linde AG

Eni SpA

Lukoil

Abu Dhabi National Oil Corporation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Enhanced Oil Recovery can be split into

Thermal

Miscible Gas

Chemical

Others

Market segment by Application, Enhanced Oil Recovery can be split into

Onshore

Offshore

