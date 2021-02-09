Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Worldwide Key Players Forecasts By Revenue, Growth Rate Till 2023

Market Research Future speculates that global bleeding disorders treatment is predicted to demonstrate 10.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). Increased number of diagnosed patients with bleeding disorders is likely to favor the market growth. A bleeding disorder is referred to as a condition where the body faces a problem with clotting method. Most of the bleeding disorders are found to be hereditary, but some among them are acquired and are caused due to side effects of certain medications, liver diseases, vitamin K deficiency, low red blood cell count, and others. Bleeding disorders cause abnormal bleeding both from inside and outside the body.

Market Potential and Pitfalls

With the growing number of people suffering from anemia, liver diseases, and other blood coagulation disorders, the global market for bleeding disorder treatment is estimated to flourish. Factors such as increased number of diagnosed patients with bleeding disorders, high investments by the major market giants, augmenting R&D activities, and increasing awareness associated with bleeding disorders especially hemophilia. Additional factors gearing up the market growth are the government initiatives in developed economies in order to establish a large network of diagnosis and treatment centers. The market is largely driven by augmenting awareness regarding bleeding disorders and its available treatments, large customer base, and favorable compensation policies. Patent expiry of the existing brands is also likely to offer generic drug manufacturers an opportunity to enter the lucrative market. The market is majorly focused on western countries of the European and the North American region due to the high prices of the branded drugs. Low cost of drugs will allow market penetration in the developing and under-developed countries, where patients are unable to afford high-cost medication. Therefore, cheap generic drugs are likely to boost the market growth in the regions of Latin America, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific.

On the contrary, the absence of access to proper treatment owing to the shortage of skilled healthcare professionals and high medication costs are some of the top barriers considered to vitiate the market growth in the coming years.

Global Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market: Segmental Analysis

The global bleeding disorders treatment market has been segmented on the basis of type, treatment, drug class, and end users.

By mode of type, the global bleeding disorders treatment market has been segmented into hemophilia B, hemophilia A, Von Willebrand Disease (vWD), and others.

By mode of drug class, the global bleeding disorders treatment market has been segmented into global recombinant coagulation factor concentrate market, plasma-derived coagulation factor concentrates market, and global others bleeding disorders treatment market. Among these, the recombinant coagulation factor concentrates segment is likely to occupy the largest market share owing to the increasing R&D investments for manufacturing and development of recombinant products by the major market players.

By mode of treatment, the global bleeding disorders treatment market has been segmented into hormone replacement therapy, desmopressin (DDAVP), anti-fibrinolytic/clot-stabilizing drugs, contraceptives, drugs applied to cuts and pipeline analysis (phase I, phase II and phase III clinical trials), and fibrin sealants.

By mode of end-users, the global bleeding disorders treatment market has been segmented into clinics, hospitals, research institutes, specialty clinics, and others.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the global bleeding disorders treatment market span across regions namely, Europe, America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Among all the regions, the North American region is predicted to occupy the largest market share. The growth is credited to the early adoption of advanced medical technologies, and constant development by the major companies operating into the drugs. As per the Hemophilia Federation of America, more than 20,000 people are affected by hemophilia.

The European region occupies the second largest market share in the global market owing to factors such as advancement of technology, augmenting expenses in research, the necessity for effective and innovative therapies, and the decline in human health. As per Statista, approximately 149,764 people were diagnosed with hemophilia A. More than 10,811 people were diagnosed with other platelet disorders in 2016.

The Asia-Pacific region is likely to experience significant growth in the coming years owing to access to optimal treatment facilities. Additional factors gearing up the market growth are augmenting demand for government initiatives, high adoption rate, advanced technology, and increasing expenditure on healthcare. For instance, as per the annual report survey of 2015 provided by the World Federation of Hemophilia, around 17,346 million people are suffering from hemophilia.

Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa occupies the smallest share owing to an underdeveloped healthcare sector, poor medical facilities, and a dearth of technical knowledge.

Industry Updates

February 07, 2019: Roche has recently announced that it has joined the World Federation of Hemophilia Humanitarian Aid Program. They have taken the initiative in order to change the lack of access to treatment and care for people suffering from inherited bleeding disorders in developing countries.

Competitive Dashboard

The prominent players operating the global bleeding disorders treatment market are BDI Pharma, Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Grifols, Shire Plc, Biogen Idec, Octapharma, CSL Behring, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, and others.

