Global Plasma Therapy Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2018-2023

The market for plasma therapy across the globe is expected to propel significantly during the forecast period. The global plasma therapy market is expected to grow impressively with a CAGR of 13.1% during 2018-2023. The factors driving the plasma therapy market are rising prevalence of life threatening diseases which includes various neurological system disorders such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIPD), idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), multifocal motor neuropathy (MMN). In addition, the rise in the occurrence of contagious diseases such as hepatitis A&B, tetanus and rabies is estimated to impact the market positively during the forecast period.

With an impressive technological advancement over the period has added much more to the therapies for treatment of various diseases which has also led to introduction of cost effective protein fractioning technologies from plasma. This is also being seen as a major booster to the growth within the plasma therapy market during the forecast period. As per estimates by WHO about 108 million global blood donations come from the high-income countries, which is the home for 18% of the world’s population. Presence of favourable government initiates for the development of plasma derived medicine and rising awareness regarding the importance of blood donation are the key drivers for this market.

On the geographical forefront, North America is a leader held the market share in 2017 which is expected to sustain during the forecast period as well. This is mainly due to the growing number of hospitals and clinics which is increasing the demand for the plasma derived from proteins. They key driving forces expected to boost the market of plasma therapy in North America are rising awareness levels among the blood donors, presence of advanced protein fractioning procedures, and higher per capita income in the developed countries. Furthermore, APAC region is also considered to be fastest growing region mainly due to growing medical tourism, technological advancement, rising disposable income of the patients, rising healthcare practitioner’s awareness, and increasing government initiatives pertaining to the development of plasma protein medicines are expected to fuel the demand of plasma protein product. The report includes detailed market overview, market determinants, company profiling, sector analysis, market segmentation, geographical analysis, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, key findings, market estimations, market insights, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Key players of plasma therapy market include CSL limited, Telecris, Baxter, Grifols, Octapharma, Kedrion, and Chengdu Inst, Japan Red Cross, LFB group (France), Shanghai Blood Institute, BPL group (UK), and Sanquin.

The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers, initial norms and vehicle segment. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis, Porter five analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

