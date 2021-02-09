Rare Earth Elements (REE) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2018-2025

Summary
Further key aspects of the report indicate that:
Chapter 1: Research Scope: Product Definition, Type, End-Use & Methodology
Chapter 2: Global Industry Summary
Chapter 3: Market Dynamics
Chapter 4: Global Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use
Chapter 5: North America Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use
Chapter 6: Europe Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use
Chapter 7: Asia-Pacific Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use
Chapter 8: South America Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use
Chapter 9: Middle East and Africa Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use.
Chapter 10: Market Competition by Companies
Chapter 11: Market forecast and environment forecast.
Chapter 12: Industry Summary.
The global Rare Earth Elements (REE) market has the potential to grow with xx million USD with growing CAGR in the forecast period from 2021f to 2026f. Factors driving the market for @@@@@ are the significant development of demand and improvement of COVID-19 and geo-economics.
Based on the type of product, the global Rare Earth Elements (REE) market segmented into
Cerium
Neodymium
Lanthanum
Dysprosium
Terbium
Yttrium
Others
Based on the end-use, the global Rare Earth Elements (REE) market classified into
Catalysts
Ceramics
Phosphors
Metal Alloys
Magnets
Others
Based on geography, the global Rare Earth Elements (REE) market segmented into
North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]
Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]
Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]
South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]
Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]
And the major players included in the report are
China Minmetals Corporation
Ganzhou Rare Earth Group
Great Western Minerals Group
Peak Resources
Greenland Minerals & Energy
Iluka Resources
Tantalus Rare Earths
Ucore Rare Metals
International Ferro Metals
Lynas Corporation
Molybdenum Corporation of America
Arafura Resources
Avalon Rare Metals
Molycorp Metals and Alloys
Northern Minerals
Orbite Aluminae
Aluminum Corporation of China
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Stans Energy
Quest Rare Minerals
Rare Element Resources
Rising Nonferrous Metals Share