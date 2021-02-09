Global Aptamers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Aptamers market is expected to grow from $128.80 million in 2016 to reach $408.14 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 17.9%. Rising investments in R&D of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, technological advancements and high efficient and cost-reduced process for binding larger molecules as compared to antibodies are the some of the key factors propelling the market growth.

However, lack of awareness about the technology in developing economies and inadequate regulatory structure are hampering the market. The increased applications of aptamers in the food and chemicals industries are expected to create huge opportunities for market growth.

By product, the DNA aptamers are expected to have huge potential in the diagnosis and treatment of human disorder. DNA aptamers are generally used for the diagnosis of infectious disorder, cancer and cardiovascular disorder. DNA aptamers are oligonucleotides that bind to a variety of targets, such as small molecules, oligosaccharides, peptides, proteins, and cells. They are generated by an evolutionary engineering method called SELEX, using an oligonucleotide library with a randomized sequence. Once DNA aptamer sequences are obtained by SELEX, the aptamers can be chemically synthesized on a large GMP scale, for diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

Geographically, North America holds the largest market shareduring the forecast period. Technological advancements, huge investments in R&D and developments in Aptamers are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market in this region.

Some of the key players in the Aptamers market are Aptamer Solutions Ltd, Somalogic, Inc., Vivonics, Inc, Aptus Biotech S.L, Base Pair Biotechnologies, Inc, Aptagen, LLC , Trilink Biotechnologies, Inc, Aptamer Sciences Inc, Neoventures Biotechnology Inc, Am Biotechnologies, LLC, NOXXON Pharma, Ophthotech Corporation , Novartis AG, NeoNeuro SAS and Apta Targets.

