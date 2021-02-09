B2B Telecommunication Market 2021 Production Value, Gross Margin Analysis, Development Status, Business Strategy and Industry Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future 2023 | COVID-19 Analysis

Global B2B Telecommunication Market Report: Information by Solution (Unified Communication and Collaboration), Deployment (Fixed, Mobile), Organization Size (Large, Enterprise), Application (Industrial, Commercial) and regions– Global Forecast to 2023

Synopsis

Rapid industrialization and urbanization are inducing high demand for an efficient communication service to maintain the business processes on an international level. B2B telecommunication provides optimum communication solutions to various small to large scale businesses by maintaining the security and quality of the communication among these enterprises. The report published by Market Research Future (MRFR states that the global B2B telecommunication market is marked to expand at a remarkable CAGR of 14% during the forecast period of 2017-2023. The factors like increased outsourcing of business processes form developed countries to developing countries due to the availability of cheap labour, recent innovations in communication technology, proliferation in business start-ups due to the presence of favourable government policies and high demand for security and quality in business communications are majorly contributing to the expansion of the global B2B telecommunication market during the assessment period.

Segmental Analysis

The global B2B telecommunication market has been segmented on the basis of solution, deployment, organization size, application, and region. Based on solution, the B2B telecommunication market has been segmented into unified communication and collaboration, WAN solution, M2M communication, cloud services and VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol). Based on deployment, the global B2B telecommunication market has been segmented into fixed and mobile. Based on organization, the global B2B telecommunication market has been segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Based on application, the global B2B telecommunication market has been segmented into industrial and commercial.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global B2B telecommunication market has been segmented into four major regions such as North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The North America regions command the maximum share of the global B2B telecommunication market owing to the rapid industrialization, proliferation in various industry players, and high demand for optimum communication networks to maintain the outsourced processes in this region. The B2B telecommunication market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is projecting the fastest growth in the global B2B telecommunication market owing to the increase in process outsourcing from various western countries in emerging economy of India, rise in adoption of advanced telecom solutions in the business sector of the developing countries such as China, India, South Korea and others and rise in number of B2B telecommunication service providers in this region. Increased demand for a strong communication network in the developed business sector and emergence for secured telecommunication service in various industrial sectors are resulting in the noteworthy expansion of the B2B telecommunication market in the Europe region. Increased penetration of technologically advanced solutions in the developed areas of the Middle East and Africa region as a result of urbanization is contributing to the expansion of the B2B telecommunication market in this region.

Key Players

Some of the prime market players profiled by MRFR that are operating in the global B2B telecommunication market are Comarch SA. (Poland), Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), NTT Communications (Japan), and Verizon Communications Inc. (the U.S.). Vodafone Group PLC (the U.K), Orange S.A. (France), AT&T Inc. (the U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (the U.S.), Amdocs Ltd (the U.S.), Telstra Corporation Limited (Australia) and others. The players in the global B2B telecommunication market are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as increased investments for business expansion, carrying out mergers and acquisitions and others in order to sustain the competition in the global B2B telecommunication market.

