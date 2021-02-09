Global Plumbing Hardware Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

Plumbing hardware products are used for supplying water throughout the building using hose, pipes and tubes. These hardware products ensure that water is supplied properly and continuously. Since water runs or remains all the time in these products, it is needed that the materials with which these products are highly corrosion resistant and can withstand extreme temperatures. The most common materials are copper, aluminum, steel and PVC.
The global Plumbing Hardware market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Plumbing Hardware volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plumbing Hardware market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Kohler
Moen
Delta Matching Bath Accessories
American Standard
Gerber Pluming Fixtures
Grohe
Hansgrohe
Baldwin
Jado
Alsons
Cafe Press
Darice
Fibre Craft
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Towel Rack
Shower
Soap Holders
Toilet Brushes and Holders
Others
Segment by Application
Residential
Hotels
Others