Infrastructure as a Service Market Outlook, Strategies, Industry Analysis, Future Scope, Key Drivers Forecast To 2023

Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Research Report – By Solution (Network Management, Content Delivery Services), Deployment Type (Private Cloud), End User (Large Enterprises), Verticals (Telecommunications), By Regions – Forecast Till 2023

Market Highlights

The global infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market is growing exponentially across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the World. In North America, the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market is experiencing a huge demand due to increasing use of Infrastructure as a service platform among small and medium-sized organizations and growing demand for hybrid cloud. Infrastructure as a service is used for making business decisions as it offers resource sharing among a large number of networks.

The North American region is experiencing huge demand in infrastructure as a service (IaaS) due to increasing demand for hybrid cloud computing as it offers high operational efficiency to large organizations. While in APAC region, the infrastructure as a service is gaining momentum due to the increasing penetration of internet services, and high adoption of smart devices among users.

The global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market is estimated to reach USD ~59 billion by the end of the forecast period of 2023, at a CAGR of approximately ~23%.

Market Segmentation

The global infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market is segmented on the basis of the solution, deployment type, end-user, verticals, and region. The solution segment is further sub-segmented as managed hosting services, storage as a service, high-performance computing as a service, disaster recovery as a service, network management, and content delivery services. The deployment type is sub-segmented into the public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud. The end user is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The verticals are segmented into IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, government & defense and among others. The market is covered across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market are Amazon Web Services Inc. (U.S.), Google LLC (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc (U.S.), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Accenture (Republic of Ireland), Computer Sciences Corporation (U.S.), VMware, Inc. (U.S.), Rackspace Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.) and Fujitsu Ltd (Japan)

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information, including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

