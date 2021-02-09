Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2018-2023

The global lung cancer therapeutics market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 13% during 2018-2023. The global lung cancer therapeutics market is growing at a modest rate due to rise in incidence prevalence rate of lung cancer across the globe. The adoption of lung cancer drugs and innovative lung surgeries are expected to boost the global lung cancer therapeutics market. In addition, huge demand is created by rising diagnostic centres across the globe. Investment and grants from government and private players are driving the market. Successful clinical trials and FDA approval are the key factors creating huge scope in global lung cancer therapeutics market. Number of prescriptions for lung cancer therapeutics market drugs such as Platinol, Taxol, Gemzar, Alimta, Iressa, Xalkori & Tarceva is increasing. Personalized medicines and drug discovery & development has significant contribution in the growth of lung cancer therapeutics market.

In addition, there are several other factors that are driving the market to grow such as the initiative taken by the government, rising awareness within individuals related to carcinogenic effects of smoking. Different nations imply different fines on smoking in public places. New combine therapies are being utilized for the treatment of the lung cancer. The market is also driven by the increase in the number of smokers globally. As per the Tobacco Atlas organization, in the year 2014, 5.8 trillion cigarettes were smoked globally. There are several different factors that tends to drive the market such as rising pollution due to urbanization, changing lifestyle, increasing number of lung cancer patients, and technological developments such as utilization of biomarkers for recognition of lung cancer.

North America and Europe has a considerable contribution to the growth of global lung cancer therapeutics market followed by APAC region. The key driving forces include rising incidence of lung cancer diseases and adoption of lung cancer drugs and surgeries across the globe. Emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, and Korea have most lung cancer patients and with improved healthcare system and healthcare spending APAC region looks promising for global lung cancer therapeutics market. Improved standard of living, infrastructural development and favorable government policies are some other factors that will boost the APAC market. The report includes detailed market overview, market determinants, company profiling, sector analysis, market segmentation, geographical analysis, pipeline analysis, patent analysis, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, key findings, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

The global lung cancer therapeutics market companies include Boehringer Ingelheim, Abbvie, Eli Lilly, F. Hoffmann-La Roche GlaxoSmithKline, Merck Serono and Novartis. Lung cancer therapeutics companies are constantly focusing on R&D, partnerships, M&A, innovation and technological advancement.

Market Segmentation:

Global lung cancer therapeutics market by drugs includes Platinol, Taxol, Gemzar, Alimta, Iressa, Hycamtin, Gilotrif, Taxotere, Xalkori, Navelbine, Avastin, Tarceva and Others.

Global lung cancer therapeutics market by therapy include chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, radiation therapy, others.

Global lung cancer therapeutics market by end-user includes multi-speciality hospitals and cancer research centres.

The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of global lung cancer therapeutics market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with historical analysis & key analyst’s insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global lung cancer therapeutics market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global lung cancer therapeutics market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

