Global Crisis/Incident Management Platforms Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

The increasing role of the mobile technology and crisis incident management is taking a new shape. The surging number of disaster and crisis management situations have driven several governments and private stakeholders towards mobile technology. Today mobile based communication platforms are an integral part of the crisis/ incident management market. The android based crisis and incident management apps are flooding the market. The governments and private players of this segment are moving towards advanced crisis/incident management platforms to increase the public outreach. The crisis/ incident management tools are mostly used during the time of the crisis to keep all the responders and stakeholders in sync. It only reduces the response time but it also creates a significant impact through a proper channel. The crisis/ incident management platform is a massive network of communication which is established during a crisis situation.

The network provides a two-way communication channel and coordinates effectively with different key departments. The crisis/incident management platforms do have the capability to aid proper responsive and rescue measures during an emergency. The crisis/ incident management platforms can establish a fast paced communication channel for internal as well as for external communication. Some of the most the advanced economies of the world have pumped in millions to develop a proper and healthy crisis/incident management platform to control any unprecedented development of a crisis. The countries like US and Australia and many other developing nations have curated advanced crisis/incident management platform to minimise the fallout of a disaster. The international emergency control agencies are relying on automation rather than manual labour. The crisis/incident management platforms are gaining ground in the international market. The market of the crisis/incident platforms is surging as the world is combating with multiple disaster scenarios. Frequent terror attacks, a slew of natural calamities and better disaster management awareness is driving the need for the crisis/ incident management platforms.

The approach of the security and disaster management agencies has completely changed in the last few years. To combat several new categories of disasters and to build up a wall against them the need and inclusion of advanced technology is a must. A proper and advanced communication channel plays a pivotal role during a disaster. The successful collusion of technology and skilled manpower can avert any impending disaster. The crisis/incident management market is flooded with advanced software and mobile apps which can minimise the aftermath of a man-made or natural disaster. Several governments around the world non-government organisations are trying to build a synergy to cut down the response time during a disaster. They are also trying to create a massive data bank to analyse and understand the nature of a disaster. The rise of the manmade disasters such as terrorism has also propelled the market of the crisis/incident management within a very short span of time. The boom in social networking platforms and the emergence of a massive android friendly population is also creating a better and broader market for the crisis/incident management market. Today some of the ace disaster and crisis management organisations such as Red Cross largely depend on smart apps and software to control and manage a crisis or an untowardly incident.

In 2018, the global Crisis/Incident Management Platforms market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Crisis/Incident Management Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Crisis/Incident Management Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Storm Eye

Real Time Warning

Disaster Alert

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On Premise

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Red Cross

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Crisis/Incident Management Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Crisis/Incident Management Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Crisis/Incident Management Platforms are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

