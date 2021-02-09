Global ECAD Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Global ECAD Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period (2020-2026).

Electrical computer-aided design (ECAD) is big business, and the market is driven by the increasing use of cloud-based ECAD solutions and increasing demand for electronic design automation. According to the MRFR analysis, Cadence Design System Inc. occupied the first position in the ECAD market. The company has a stronghold over nearly all the major markets, including North America and Europe. The company concentrates on continuous research & development, which helps the company to have a competitive edge over other key players operating in the market. The company has a comprehensive product portfolio and a strong customer base.