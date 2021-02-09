Global Aircraft SeatingMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Aircraft Seating Market is accounted for $7.5 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $19.46 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. Increase in aircraft orders, rise in air travel, and rise in low-cost carriers are the key factors driving the market growth. However, alternative modes of transportation and economic slowdown are restraining the market growth. The emerging markets such as China and India

provide vast growth opportunities for the aircraft seating market, due to increase in air travel in these countries. Factors such as volatility in fuel prices, safety, reliability and comfort are the major challenges faced by the aircraft seating market.

.Narrow body aircraft segment has accounted for the largest market share of more than 45% owing to increasing passenger traffic, which has resulted in the extended seat capacity within an aircraft. North America dominated the global market and accounted for largest share of more than 40%. The following factors such as development of networks within Central America and Caribbean regions, growing incidence of passenger traffic and simultaneous growth in low cost carriers are the factors favoring the market growth in this region.

Some of the key players in the market include Aviointeriors, B/E Aerospace, Recaro Aircraft Seating, Optimares, Expliseat, Aero Seating Technologies, Thompson Aero Seating, Geven, Zodiac Aerospace, Pitch Aircraft Seating Systems, Aviationscouts GmbH, Sogerma S.A, ZIM Flugsitz GmbH, Acro Aircraft Seating Ltd and HAECO Americas.

Fit Type Covered:

• Retrofit

• Linefit

Seat Types Covered:

• First Class

• Suite Class

• Economy Class

• Business Class

• Premium Economy Class

Aircraft Type Covered:

• Regional Transport

• Very Large

• Narrow Body

• Wide Body

Component Covered:

