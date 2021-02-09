Global Automotive Bearing Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automotive Bearing market is expected to grow from $168.57 billion in 2015 to reach $275.36 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 7.3%. Increase in automotive vehicle production across the nations is the major factor fueling the market growth. In addition, rising life span of vehicles and heavy use of bearings owing to technological improvements in vehicles are some of the factors propelling the market growth. On the other hand, volatility in raw material prices is hindering the market growth.

Ball bearing segment leads the market globally with the biggest market share and is expected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to growing consumption of two wheelers. Asia Pacific is expected to witness huge growth due to increasing demand for bearings with rapidly growing automotive industry in emerging countries such as India, China, and Japan. India contributes largest market share in Asia Pacific region due to huge spending on vehicles and initiatives from government policies.

Some of the key players in global automotive bearing market include C&U Bearing, CW Bearing, Iljin Bearing Co., Ltd., Jtekt Corporation, Minebea Co., Ltd., Nachi Fujikoshi Corp., NSK Ltd. , NTN Corporation, ORS Bearings, RBC Bearings, RKB Bearings, Schaeffler AG., SNL Bearings Ltd., Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB, Timken Company, and Wafangdian Bearing Group Corp.

Bearing Types Covered:

• Plain Bearings

• Clutch Bearings

• Fluid Bearings

• Ball Bearings

o Thrust Bearings

o Wheel Hub

o Deep Groove

o Angular Contact

• Roller Bearings

o Spherical Rollers

o Taper Rollers

o Needle Rollers

o Cylindrical Rollers

• Other Bearing Types

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Two-Wheeler

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

o Coaches and Buses

o Light Commercial Vehicles

o Heavy Trucks

Raw Material Types Covered:

• Fiber Reinforced Composite

• Metal Polymer

• Solid Polymer

• Other Raw Materials

• Applications Covered:

• Interior

• Wheel Hub

• Engine

• Transmission System

• Other Applications

