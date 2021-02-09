Global Automotive Drivetrain Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automotive Drivetrain market is estimated at $207 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $295.6 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2015 to 2022. Rising need for better acceleration, development of lightweight and efficient drivetrains, increasing vehicle manufacturing, and towing capabilities in vehicles are the key drivers fostering the market growth. However, high maintenance cost of vehicles equipped with AWD is the factor which is hampering the market.

In Vehicle Type, Electric vehicle segment leads the market over battery electric vehicles. Asia Pacific is anticipated to acquire the largest market share during the forecast period. Largest contributors to the global sales and production of Internal Combustion Engine vehicles are China and Japan. Moreover, in heavy commercial vehicles segment Front Wheel Drive vehicles commanded the Asia-Pacific market.

Some of the key players in the market include Showa Corp., Dana Holding Corp., Magna International Inc., GKN PLC, Meritor, American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc, ZF Friedrichshafen Ag, JTEKT Corporation, Schaeffler Group Automotive and Borgwarner Inc.

Drive Types Covered:

• Hybrid electric vehicle (HEV)

• Battery electric vehicle (BEV)

• Plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs)

Positions Covered:

• All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

• Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)

• Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

o Buses

Front Wheel Drive§

Rear Wheel Drive§

o Trucks

Rear Wheel Drive§

• Passenger Car

o All Wheel Drive

o Rear Wheel Drive

o Front Wheel Drive

• Light Commercial Vehicles

o All Wheel Drive

o Rear Wheel Drive

o Front Wheel Drive

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

