Global Laboratory Information SystemMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Laboratory Information System market is accounted for $1.25 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $2.41 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2015 to 2022. Demand for laboratory information systems, government initiatives and backing from IT players are fueling the market growth. However, lack of qualified professionals and interoperability issues are hampering market growth. Emerging markets and personalized medicine coupled with IT systems will provide huge opportunity for the global market.

Clinical diagnostics laboratory information system segment captures the largest market share. On the basis of end user, the clinical segment shares the largest market. Software segment is expected to emerge as most remunerative component segment due to enhancements of new software products. North America is the largest market followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market among all the emerging regions during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in global Laboratory Information System SCC Soft Computer, Sunquest Information Systems, Inc, Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Epic Corporation Inc., Medical Information Technology, Inc., CompuGroup Medical AG, Computer Programs and Systems,Inc., Merge Healthcare,Inc, Orchard Software Corporation, Abbott Informatics, LabWare,Inc, LabLynx, Inc, PerkinElmer,Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, ID Business Solutions Ltd, Waters Corporation, LabVantage Solutions, Inc., STARLIMS Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Components Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

Delivery Modes Covered:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

• Web-based

Products Covered:

• Standalone LIS

• Integrated LIS

End Users Covered:

• Hospital

• Clinics

Independent laboratories

• Physician Office Laboratories (POL)

• Other End users

o Blood banks

o Nursing homes

Applications Covered:

• Drug delivery laboratory information systems

• Clinical diagnostics laboratory information systems

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

