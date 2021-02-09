Global Advanced Energy Storage System Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Advanced Energy Storage Systems market is accounted for $13.64 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $19.59 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 5.3%. The new energy conservation policies are shifting its focus from conventional modes to alternative energy system. In Advanced energy storage systems the energy resources are renewable source and intermittent energy source, using these energy resources the number of power plants are reduced, this is estimated to be the major driving factor of the market growth. Some resources producing pollution thus increasing the environmental concern is the only restraint challenging the market growth.

Transportation segment among the applications is accounted for largest market share owing to increasing use of electric vehicles compared to conventional. Moreover Li-Ion batteries in technology segment are growing at a strong pace because of its usage in energy storage in transportation and residential purposes. The North America holds largest share of the overall installed capacity of advanced energy storage. But Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market in the forthcoming years.

Some of the key players in are ABB Limited, Beacon Power LLC., BYD Company Ltd., Calmac Manufacturing Corp., China BAK Batteries, Inc., Enersys, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., LG Chem. Ltd., Maxwell Technologies Inc., NGK Insulators Ltd., Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation, Saft Groupe S.A, Samsung SDI, Co., Ltd. and Toshiba Corporation.

Technologies Covered:

• Flywheels

• Thermal

• Batteries

o Lithium ION Battery Technology

o NAS Battery Storage Technology

o Flow Battery Energy Storage Technology

• Compressed Air

o CAES Energy Storage Technology

• Molten Salt

• Pumped Hydro Storage Technology

• Super Capacitors Energy Storage Technology

Applications Covered:

• Grid Storage

• Transportation

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

