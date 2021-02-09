Global Multi-Factor AuthenticationMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market is accounted for $4.05 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $13.59 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2015 to 2022. MFA technology plays a significant role as it helps to meet legislative compliances, security needs, inter border security requirements. Some of the major drivers in this market include rise of E-commerce sector, growing number of online transactions, network security threats and legislative compliances. However, data security and MFA usage service time are some restraints anticipated to decrease the market growth.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/826996-multi-factor-authentication-mfa-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment contributed a largest market share during the forecast period owing to growing need for secure identification and verification techniques. By geography, North America commanded the largest market share due to plenty IT infrastructures and more financial institutions & companies in this region..

Also Read: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/18/global-multi-factor-authentication-mfa-market-analysis-2021-forecasts-to-2026/

Some of the key players profiled in this market include Hid Global Corporation, Vasco Data Security International, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., RSA Security Llc., 3M Company, Safran SA, Cross Match Technologies, Inc, Suprema, Inc., CA Technologies, Gemalto NV, NEC Corporation, SecurStar, MitoKen Solutions Pvt Ltd, Swivel Secure and Deepnet Security.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pharmaceutical-packaging-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-01-28

Models Covered:

• Two-Factor Authentication Model

o One Time Password With Pin

o Two-Factor Biometric Technology

o Smart Card With Biometric Technology

o Biometric Technology With Pin

o Smart Card With Pin

• Multi-Factor With Three-Factor Authentication

o Three-Factor Biometric Technology

o Smart Card With Two-Factor Biometric Technologies

o Pin With Two-Factor Biometric Technologies

o Smart Card With Pin and Biometric Technology

• Multi-Factor With Four-Factor Authentication

• Multi-Factor With Five-Factor Authentication

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-zeolites-market-projection-by-industry-size-share-movements-by-trend-analysis-growth-status-revenue-expectation-to-2026-2021-01-29

Applications Covered:

• Government

• Healthcare

• Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Travel & Immigration

• Consumer Electronics

• Defense

• Commercial Security

• Other Applications

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/leather-cleaners-market-2021-industry-trends-sales-supply-demand-covid-19-impact-analysis-forecasts-to-2026-2021-01-25

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRNT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://thedailychronicle.in/