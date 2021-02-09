Global Data Loss PreventionMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Data Loss Prevention market is estimated at $1.17 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $3.4 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2015 to 2022. Increasing demand for protection of intellectual property against theft, rise in security breaches, growing data thefts across the globe and low cost storage devices are some of the key factors contributing to the market growth. In addition, rising commercialization is the other factor contributing to the growth of market. However, low awareness, unguaranteed prevention methods and complex rules of data loss preventions are hindering the market growth. Moreover, the presence of continual cyber-attacks is future opportunity factor for market.

In solution segment, network DLP dominates the market due to continuous monitoring of data in motion capabilities. North America commanded the largest share in the global market. The growth is due to the presence of huge data and increased adoption of cloud technologies. Moreover, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific are anticipated for sustainable growth during the forecast period. High demand for advanced software’s for prevention of data loss and increasing security attacks are some of the key factors which can be attributed to the market growth in these regions.

Some of the key players in the market include GTB Technologies, Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, Websense, Inc., Zecurion, RSA, Trustwave Holding, Inc., Digital Guardian, Code Green Networks, CA Technologies and Symantec Corporation.

Organisation Size Covered:

• Enterprise

• Small and Medium Business

Verticals Covered:

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Retail and Logistics

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Government and Public Utilities

• Telecommunication and IT

• Aerospace, Defense and Intelligence

• Other Verticals

Solution Types Covered:

• Storage/Data Center DLP

• Network DLP

• Endpoint DLP

Services Covered:

• Education and Training

• Risk and Threat Assessment

• Managed Security Service

• System Integration and Installation

• Consulting

