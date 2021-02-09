Global High Performance Data Analytics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market is accounted for $17.8 billion in 2015 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.8% to reach $99.6 billion by 2022. Factors such as need for data analysis for efficient workloads, proliferation of Hadoop and transformation of certain disciplines into data driven sciences will boost the market growth.

However, Government regulations and cyber security & threats are restraining the market growth. Integrating information and analysis across the enterprise and development of more open source projects will provide opportunities for the market. The market will face challenges like complex programming due to massive parallelization and huge investments for research and development.

On cloud deployment model segment is projecting the highest share. The software segment is gaining momentum. North America commanded the largest share of the market. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to proliferation of supercomputers.

Some of the key players in global High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market are Cisco Systems, Cray Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE), IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Red Hat Inc, Dell Inc, Teradata Corporation, SAS Institute, SAP SE, Juniper Networks, ATOS SE, Microsoft Corporation and Intel Corporation.

Data Types Covered:

• Semi-Structured

• Structured

• Unstructured

Components Covered:

• Software

• Services

o Managed Services

o Professional Services

• Hardware

o Storage

o Server

End Users Covered:

