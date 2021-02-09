Global Automotive Infotainment Systems Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automotive infotainment systems Market is valued at $13.12 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $32.26 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2015 to 2022. The crucial drivers for market development will be greater support for open-source and standard platforms for application progress. Moreover increased Smartphone adoption is the key driver for market growth. Previously, the competition among the automotive manufacturers was restricted to the towing capacity, acceleration, and horsepower of the vehicle. However, in recent time, attention of consumers and OEMs has been changed from what is under the hood to what is behind the vehicle’s dashboard.

Europe is anticipated to command the global market during the forecast period. Growth in voice recognition technologies, HD in-dash display monitors, responsive touch screens and intelligent driver distraction mitigation systems are also accountable for adoption of Automotive Infotainment Systems. However, Asia-Pacific ranks as the fastest growing market, supported by the fact that the current improving global GDP is largely driven by Asia. Advancing employment levels, standard of living and rise in per capita ownership of cars, are the wider economic variables that are beneficial to the development of automotive technologies in the region. Moreover, variables like improvement in discretionary spends and consumer’s inclination towards luxury cars also foster the growth of automotive technologies in the region.

Some of the key players in the market include Ford Motor Company, Pioneer Corp, Panasonic Corp, Kenwood Corp, Harman International Industries Inc, Garmin Ltd, Fujitsu Ten Ltd, Denso Corp, Delphi Automotive plc, Continental AG, Bose Corp, Blaupunkt GmbH, Alpine Electronics Inc, Audi AG, General Motors Corp, Flextronics International, Volkswagen AG, Honda Motors Co. Ltd, Clarion Corporation of America and ALPS Electric co. ltd.

Operating Systems Covered:

• QNX

• Microsoft

• Linux

• Other Operating Systems

Installation Types Covered:

• OEM Installation

• Aftermarket Installation

Components Covered:

• Hardware

o Audio

o Video/Display

o Connectivity

o Other Hardware components

• Software

Products Covered:

• Embedded Telematics Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

• Connectivity Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

• Head Unit Systems

• Other Infotainment Systems

