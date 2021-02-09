Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2018-2025

Summary

This report studies the global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Software market, analyzes and researches the Digital Asset Management (DAM) Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

ADAM Software NV (Belgium)

Adobe Systems Incorporated (USA)

Canto, Inc. (USA)

CELUM GmbH (Austria)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (USA)

EMC Corporation (USA)

Extensis (USA)

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (USA)

MediaBeacon, Inc. (USA)

North Plains Systems Corp. (Canada)

Nuxeo (USA)

OpenText Corp (Canada)

Oracle Corporation (USA)

QBNK Company AB (Sweden)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Brand Asset Management Systems

Library Asset Management Systems

Production Asset Management Systems

On Premise DAMs Software

DAMS Software-as-a-Service

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Media Industry

Publing Industry

Others

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

