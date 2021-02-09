Global Automotive Steering SystemMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automotive Steering Market system is accounted for $26.19 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $41.8 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.90 % from 2015 to 2022. The rising demand for automobile sector is the primary factor favouring the market. Furthermore, increasing demand for vehicles, investment in research & development by market leaders are drivers for the Automotive Steering market system. However, rising fuel prices has led the consumers to go for more fuel efficient vehicles is the major restraint hampering the market growth. Some of the recent trends in Automotive Steering market system are convention rigid steering system and flexible power assisted steering systems.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/456522-automotive-steering-system-global-market-outlook-2015

Electro-hydraulic power steering segment is expected to have more shares due to the combined benefits of both electronic power steering and hydraulic power steering being provided by this segment. Europe accounted for the largest market share in the automotive steering systems followed by North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).

Also Read: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/18/global-automotive-steering-system-market-analysis-2021-forecasts-to-2026/

Some of the key players in the market include Jtekt Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, NSK Ltd., Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., Mando Corp., Thyssenkrupp AG, Showa Corporation, The Sona Group, TRW Automotive Holding, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd, China Automotive Systems Inc. and YAZAKI corporation.

Types Covered:

• Manual Steering System

• Hydraulic Power Steering (HPS) System

• Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS) System

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/family-office-market-2021-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-28

Electric Power Steering (EPS) System

Key Components Covered:

• Hydraulic Pump

• Power Steering Column

• Steering Wheel Speed Sensor

• Electric Motor

Safety Features Covered:

• Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)

• Electronic Stability Control/Program (ESC/ESP)

Electric Power Steering Type Covered:

• Column Assist Electric Power Steering (C-EPS)

• Pinion Assist Electric Power Steering (P-EPS)

• Rack Assist Electric Power Steering (R-EPS)

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/tax-software-market-2021-global-trends-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecasts-to-2025-2021-01-29

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/handhold-dryer-market-2021-global-industry—key-players-size-trends-opportunities-growth-analysis-and-forecast-to-2024-2021-01-25

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRNT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://thedailychronicle.in/